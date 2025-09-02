Mannequin Death Squad – Bigsound 2025

Happy Mag is at Bigsound 2025, and one of the standouts this year is Melbourne’s own Mannequin Death Squad. The duo, Elly and Dan, are known for their raw energy, unpredictable live shows, and the rare ability to swap instruments mid-set, creating a chaotic yet infectious performance style that keeps audiences on edge.

At the Ovolo Hotel in Fortitude Valley, they delivered their trademark thrash pop sound, a mix of driving guitars, pounding drums, and anthemic vocals. More than just showcasing their music, their presence at Bigsound was about making genuine industry connections and building creative partnerships. Their set was high energy, full of fun, and showed why they’ve become a rising name not just in Australia but internationally.

Formed in Melbourne, Mannequin Death Squad have carved out a reputation for relentless touring and a sound that blends punk, garage rock, and pop-driven hooks. Their influences can be traced to the grit of acts like L7 and The Distillers, but they bring a unique contrast of tough riffs and soaring melodies.

Their stagecraft is what sets them apart. By swapping instruments, they create a dynamic that feels fresh and unpredictable every time. It’s a performance style that’s both chaotic and calculated, giving them two chances to hit the mark every show.

In April 2025, they released their second album Wise and Dangerous. The record was self-produced, mixed by Brent Quirk, and mastered by Matt Gray, whose credits include Violent Soho and The Veronicas. The album explores themes of freedom and control, with the title referencing how people deemed “dangerous” often just resist being controlled.

Tracks like Safe and Warm featuring DZ Deathrays and Don’t Care featuring Emmy Mack showcase their collaborative spirit, while singles like Shame demonstrate their ability to move from introspective acoustic moments to explosive punk choruses. The album has been praised for balancing raw honesty with powerful songwriting, cementing Mannequin Death Squad as one of Australia’s most exciting duos.

Their 2025 tour calendar has been packed. Following the release of Wise and Dangerous, they embarked on a national run that included Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, Wollongong, Hobart, and a sold-out hometown show at Northcote Social Club in Melbourne. Internationally, they announced a 14-date UK tour across July and August, adding to an already impressive touring history that spans Europe, India, and SXSW in the US. They’ve shared stages with acts such as Suicidal Tendencies, DZ Deathrays, Frenzal Rhomb, Hollywood Undead, and WAAX.

Mannequin Death Squad represent the spirit of fearless music-making. Their sound refuses to be boxed in, their live shows are unpredictable, and their growth has been fuelled by relentless energy and connection with audiences worldwide. At Bigsound 2025, they showed why they’re one of Australia’s most compelling acts right now and why their journey is only just beginning.