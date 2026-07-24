Ozzy Osbourne was told he was dying before his final show

The Prince of Darkness turned his final stand into the goodbye he always wanted.

Doctors warned Ozzy Osbourne before his final concert: don’t step on stage.

Just two weeks before his “Back to the Beginning” farewell show, doctors reportedly told the Black Sabbath frontman that he was dying and advised him to cancel the performance.

Ozzy’s response? A very Ozzy-like refusal.

“He said, ‘Yeah, right. Get out of here,’” his wife Sharon Osbourne revealed in a BBC local radio interview.

The heavy metal icon went ahead with the performance at Birmingham’s Villa Park on July 5, 2025, delivering an emotional final appearance in the city where his legendary career began.

For Sharon, the concert became the perfect farewell. Ozzy got to leave the stage surrounded by the people who meant the most to him.

“It was a gift to be surrounded by his loyal crew, his friends, his family, the fans,” she said.

“His greatest love affair was with the audience and that’s the way he wanted to go out.”

Sharon said Ozzy had struggled emotionally as his health declined, fearing he would no longer be able to sing. The final weeks after the concert brought him a rare sense of happiness.

Ozzy, who had been battling Parkinson’s disease, died aged 76 exactly one year after his final performance.

Sharon said Ozzy never forgot where he came from, even after decades of global fame.

“Although he became a huge star, he never forgot his roots,” she said.

And if fans want to honour the Prince of Darkness, Sharon says they already know exactly what he would want.

“When you want to remember me, just yank up the music really loud, as loud as you can get it, and just head bang.”