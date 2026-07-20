Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Kevin Keegan dies aged 75 after cancer battle

A prince of the pitch who ruled two hearts.

The football world is in mourning following the passing of English icon Kevin Keegan at 75, after a courageous battle with stage four cancer.

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner, who revealed his diagnosis just last month, died peacefully surrounded by his family.

Keegan’s glittering career began at Scunthorpe before he became a legend at Liverpool, winning the European Cup and three league titles.

His brilliance continued in Germany with Hamburg, cementing his status as the only Englishman to win Europe’s top individual honour twice. As a manager, he transformed Newcastle United into title contenders, igniting the city with his infectious passion.

His emotional rant at Sir Alex Ferguson remains part of Premier League folklore.

Tributes have flooded in from St. James’ Park to Anfield, with former striker Alan Shearer calling him “My Hero. My manager. My friend.”

Keegan’s legacy as a fearless entertainer and beloved leader will forever resonate across the sport.