L7 bassist Jennifer Finch diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer

The show goes on with Finch’s blessing and our support.

L7’s founding bassist Jennifer Finch is facing the fight of her life after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

What began as a treatable condition has rapidly escalated, forcing the punk icon to undergo multiple surgeries that have left her with significant physical limitations.

As she bravely navigates this arduous journey, a GoFundMe campaign has been established to secure in-home nursing, physical and speech therapy, and vital medical equipment.

While Finch steps back from the stage, her bandmates are charging forward with their ‘Last Hurrah’ farewell tour this fall, armed with her blessing.

L7’s Donita Sparks emphasises that the band is enveloping their sister in love and working tirelessly to raise the urgent resources she needs.

The tour is set to kick off October 9th in Phoenix, a testament to the resilient spirit of the band, even as they carry the weight of their friend’s battle.