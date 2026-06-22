Sixpence None the Richer bassist Justin Cary dies at 50 after sudden stroke

Far too soon.

Justin Cary, the beloved bassist for Grammy-nominated band Sixpence None the Richer, has passed away at 50, just days after suffering a devastating stroke.

The musician died peacefully Thursday with his wife Linda by his side, according to a heartbreaking update on a GoFundMe page established to support the family.

Frontwoman Leigh Nash delivered an emotional tribute, describing Cary as “kind, talented, and one of the funniest people” she’d ever known.

Cary joined the band in 1997, just before they exploded onto the global stage with their self-titled album featuring the iconic smash ‘Kiss Me,’ which peaked at Number Two on the Billboard Hot 100.

Their dreamy cover of The La’s ‘There She Goes’ followed as another massive hit in 1999.

Nash shared memories of his funky bass licks and late-night hotel rescues, revealing she’d been “looking forward to being his friend for a long time.”

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Cary had been hospitalised in the ICU after two surgeries following the stroke, and Nash had urgently asked fans for prayers earlier this week.

His remarkable musicianship and irreplaceable humour leave a profound void in the hearts of fans and friends alike.