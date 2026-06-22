SZA slams musicians using AI and calls out Diplo over Suno investment

SZA declares war on artificial intelligence in music.

SZA has unleashed a blistering attack on musicians who embrace artificial intelligence, calling them “DISGUSTING” and accusing AI platforms like Suno of training on the “best and brightest Black minds of writers and producers.”

The Grammy-winning artist took to Instagram, demanding that creators protect their “vibranium” and refuse to feed their genius into machine learning models.

SZA denounces AI music after discovering 238 of her songs were used to train artificial intelligence: “If you’re a musician and you support this degenerate sh*t? You’re disgusting and there’s NOTHING YOU COULD EVER SAY TO ME TO MAKE THIS OKAY” pic.twitter.com/FPltE2fsaC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2026

She revealed that a search for her name showed AI had been trained on 238 of her songs, sparking fury over what she sees as exploitation of Black artists who “influence the world with our sound.”

The rant targeted producer Diplo, who she claims has equity in Suno, though representatives haven’t confirmed this.

Diplo has previously dismissed AI opposition, arguing artists must “adapt” and suggesting purists should “become an Uber driver.”

SZA’s outburst adds to growing industry tensions, with Jack Antonoff recently branding AI supporters “godless whores” while Sony Music actively litigates against Suno.

As labels strike settlements and others resist, the battle over music’s soul intensifies.