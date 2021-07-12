Diplo facing two lawsuits alleging sexual assault

In two recent lawsuits, DJ and producer Diplo has been accused of filming sex acts without receiving consent.

A woman has accused Diplo of coercing her to perform oral sex on him. She claims the incident occurred at a party in Las Vegas after a Major Lazer show in 2019.

According to the woman’s allegation, Diplo invited her to his room during an after-party, and prohibited her from leaving until she performed oral sex on him.

She also claims that, without her consent, Diplo — whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz — filmed the incident.

Another similar lawsuit was filed against him on June 24. According to documents obtained by Rolling Stone, another woman accused Diplo of filming their sexual encounter without her consent.

Further, she alleges that he failed to inform her of sexually transmitted infections he had at the time, and consequently gave her chlamydia and HPV.

Diplo’s lawyer made a statement to Rolling Stone, affirming that Diplo denies the allegations.

“…there is unequivocal evidence that completely refutes what is being claimed,” the statement reads.

“We will be sharing it with the court this week and, once that evidence has been reviewed, the false and malicious nature of this shakedown will be revealed once and for all.”

He further alleged that the lawsuit is a continuation of one woman’s repeated targeting of the DJ and producer:

“This matter is just another part of the ongoing campaign by one person who harassed him and his family so much so that he had to get a restraining order against her,”

“She continues this collection of lies because he will not agree to pay her money no matter how much negative publicity she wants to spew. The truth is the truth. He will not be extorted or harassed by her any longer.”

Despite Diplo’s denial, the American professional baseball team, the Baltimore Orioles, has cancelled his postgame concert scheduled for July 24.

The team released a statement on Twitter, assuring fans that they will be refunded the ticket price.

They did not specifically address the allegations, nor give a reason for the show’s cancellation.

However, the decision came soon after a letter to the editor was published by Baltimore Sun, which questioned how the team could continue with Diplo’s postgame concert in light of the recent allegations against him.