Alexander White Finds Calm and Clarity on New Country Cut ‘Sweet Apples’

There’s a subtle shift in production here compared to White’s earlier work. The nylon-string guitar — a new experiment for the artist — gives the track a softer, more introspective texture.

His careful songwriting is complemented by Nashville-based vocalist Arabella Duncan, who dials back her usual country-pop leanings for a more restrained and reflective vocal performance.

The result is clean, unhurried, and surprisingly meditative.

Though he doesn’t perform vocals or guitar himself, White handles the composition and production with a strong sense of direction.

Drawing on a background in trumpet and electronic production, he writes lyrics and builds demos before collaborating with musicians to bring each track to life. It’s an approach that allows for a clear vision without overproduction.

Raised on a mix of rock and disco via his parents’ vinyl collection, and later shaped by club music through his siblings, White’s musical journey has been varied. But in recent years, he’s found a distinct lane in country and folk — a shift sparked by his move to the countryside in 2018.

Now living on his family’s cattle farm on the Barrington Coast, White is surrounded by the landscape that informs his new work.

Sweet Apples doesn’t try to reinvent the genre, but it doesn’t need to. It’s thoughtful, well-crafted, and speaks to an artist steadily building his own version of what country can sound like.