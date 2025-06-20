Stam 4K-5+ 500 Series

The Stam 4K-5+: A Modern Classic With Vintage Attitude 🎛️🔥

There’s a reason the SSL G-series stereo bus compressor became legendary. From the ’80s onwards, it glued together countless hit records with punch, polish, and unmistakable character. Today, that sound lives on — but thanks to Stam Audio, it’s now more affordable and arguably more characterful than ever.

Enter the Stam Audio 4K-5+, a modern take on the classic SSL compressor that refuses to be “just another clone.” Hailing from Viña del Mar, Chile, Stam Audio has been building high-quality, vintage-inspired gear since 2013. With the 4K-5+, they’ve refined their design through multiple iterations to deliver a truly standout unit — both in tone and build quality.

At first glance, this looks like the usual fare: Threshold, Ratio, Attack, Release, Make-Up Gain, and a sidechain high-pass filter. All the controls you’d expect on a stereo VCA bus compressor are present and accounted for. But the real magic? It’s hidden under the hood ✨

Unlike many SSL-style compressors on the market, the 4K-5+ features reverse-engineered gold DBX 202C-style VCAs, pushing a juicy 1% total harmonic distortion. That’s where the mojo lives — adding grit, character, and a touch of vintage chaos that makes this unit feel alive. These VCAs aren’t just homage; they’re a full-on resurrection of the tone that defined a generation of records.

But Stam didn’t stop there. The 4K-5+ includes a Modern/Vintage toggle switch, offering a subtle but impactful shift in flavour. In Modern mode, you get a little more top-end sheen and slightly reduced distortion — perfect for polished pop or clean electronic mixes ✨ In Vintage mode, you dive into saturated, grittier territory — the kind of sonic signature that makes drums slap and vocals bloom 🌹

Drop this thing across your mix bus and you’ll feel it immediately: the glue, the punch, that almost intangible sense of “yep, that’s the one.” Whether it’s a deep-seated psychological effect from years of listening to records with this compression character, or just the pure sonic reality, the end result is hard to argue with.

I’ve used a few SSL clones in my time, and this one stands tall. From the THD-rich VCAs to the extra tonal control with the toggle switch, the 4K-5+ gives you everything you need to shape your mix with style and authority. And at around $1380 AUD, available through Mixmasters in Australia and other pro audio retailers worldwide, it delivers boutique quality without the boutique price tag 💸

If you’re chasing that larger-than-life, glue-it-all-together sound — and want the flexibility to shape it to your mix — the Stam 4K-5+ is an easy recommendation. Vintage vibe meets modern flexibility in a box that earns its place on any mix bus.

🎚️ Glue with grit. Shine with soul. That’s the Stam 4K-5+.