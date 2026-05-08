Here’s Split Enz’s ‘Forever Enz’ Tour Setlist 

Nearly 20 years on, Split Enz return with a set that leans into legacy without feeling stuck in it

After two decades off the road, Split Enz are back doing what they always did best – walking the line between art-rock weirdness and perfectly crafted pop.

The Forever Enz tour is a reminder of just how deep the catalogue runs.

Across recent shows in Hamilton and Christchurch, the band have been pulling from all eras, but there’s a clear centre of gravity around True Colours — still the blueprint.

It’s tight, nostalgic without being overly sentimental, and stacked with songs that hold up in a room full of people who’ve grown up with them.

With Auckland’s Spark Arena shows locked for this weekend (including a sold-out Saturday), expect this:

Split Enz – Forever Enz 2026 setlist

Shark Attack

Poor Boy

History Never Repeats

Nobody Takes Me Seriously

Give It A Whirl

Dirty Creature

One Step Ahead

Stuff And Nonsense

Message To My Girl

Double Happy

My Mistake

Hard Act To Follow

Missing Person

I Hope I Never

The Woman Who Loves You

Pioneer

Six Months In A Leaky Boat

I Got You

Encore:

I See Red

Late Last Night (or “Bold as Brass” on some nights)

‘I See Red’ is the standard closer. ‘Late Last Night’ and ‘Bold as Brass’ have been alternating as the secondary encore slot.

Backed by the classic lineup – Tim Finn, Neil Finn, Eddie Rayner and Noel Crombie – the shows lean into the full Enz experience, right down to Crombie’s custom-designed suits bringing that signature visual identity back into the room.

Support comes from Hans Pucket, keeping things local and nicely off-centre before the main event kicks in.

It’s a nostalgia play, sure – but one that actually earns it. And with Australian dates locked in as the tour rolls on, expect this set to cross the Tasman soon – a rare chance to catch these songs in a room again, exactly where they belong.