Split Enz to bring 51 years of classics to New Zealand arenas this May

Split Enz is officially back.

The legendary Kiwi band, featuring Tim Finn, Neil Finn, Eddie Rayner, and Noel Crombie, has announced two long-awaited New Zealand arena shows for May 2026 following their historic comeback performance at Electric Avenue.

The quartet stunned Christchurch last weekend when they took the stage for their first performance together in 18 years, playing before a massive crowd of 45,000.

During the set, Tim Finn revealed it marked the band’s 1,000th gig, a milestone that transformed an already special reunion into something truly monumental.

Reviewers described the moment as “everything I wanted and more,” with generations of fans belting out classics like ‘Six Months in a Leaky Boat.’

Now the pioneering art-pop group is bringing the magic to Wellington’s TSB Arena on May 6th and Auckland’s Spark Arena on May 9th.

Joining the core lineup will be Matt Eccles on drums and James Milne on bass.

Tickets go on sale to the general public March 5th, with pre-sales beginning March 3rd.

The announcement coincides with the 51st anniversary of their iconic debut Mental Notes and the ongoing Enzyclopedia re-release series.

Check out tickets here!

Full Tour Dates

Wednesday, May 6th at TSB Arena, Wellington

Saturday, May 9th at Spark Arena, Auckland