The Prodigy pay emotional tribute to first manager Ziggy Chowdry

The Prodigy is mourning the loss of their first manager, Ziggy Chowdry, who passed away February 26.

The pioneering British electronic group paid tribute Sunday, remembering the “force of nature” who launched their legendary career.

Chowdry, a local East London promoter, gave The Prodigy their very first gig in February 1991 at Dalston’s Labrynth club (now The Four Aces).

That show proved pivotal, the newly formed band, consisting of Liam Howlett, Keith Flint, Leeroy Thornhill, and vocalist Sharky, met MC Maxim Reality shortly before taking the stage, and he joined them to improvise lyrics, cementing the classic lineup.

“He was our first manager back in ’91 and got us our first gig,” Howlett and Maxim wrote. “He was a force of nature. Sad news. Rest in peace Zig. Respect.”

From those humble East London beginnings, The Prodigy exploded into one of the ’90s most defining electronic acts, selling 25 million records worldwide with anthems like ‘Firestarter’ and ‘Breathe.’

They’ve since claimed seven Number One albums and two BRIT Awards.

The band continues charging forward, with a 12-date UK arena tour beginning in April followed by four massive outdoor summer shows.

Howlett recently promised new music in 2026, vowing to “deliver the punch” for fans worldwide.