I Prevail announce 2026 Australian arena tour

They’ll prevail, alright.

I prevail are heading down under for their biggest Aussie tour yet.

The Michigan metalcore five-piece will kick it all off at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Sunday, 14 June.

They’ll then head to Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre on Tuesday, 16 June, Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on Thursday, 18 June, Brisbane’s Riverstage on Sunday, 21 June, and saving the best for last, will finish it up at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Tuesday, 23 June.

Kiwi’s must be feeling pretty left out right about now – we’re sorry guys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I Prevail (@iprevailband)

The boys are touring off the back of their album Violent Nature which dropped last September and marked the first release with Eric Vanlerberghe in the shoes of sole frontman after vocalist Brian Burkheiser left.

They’ve given Aussie arenas a crack before, but it’ll be their first time playing as the big guns themselves after they supported Parkway Drive back in 2024 (although it’s doubtful they’ll be letting any pre-show nerves get to them).

General admission and reserved seating tickets are going for $159.90 (GA & Reserved Seating) and if you want to get your hands on premium reserve, you’ll have to make sure you’ve got $189.90 to spare.

There’ll be a little pre-sale for fans in a few days time on Wednesday, 4 March, which will go live at 2pm, so you’ll want to be scheduling a bathroom break in advance if you’re stuck at work all day then (sign up here!).

Once that’s through and through, there’ll be a general sale next week on Tuesday, 10 March, also at 2 pm.

They’ll be joined by fellow metalheads Invent Animate and Imminence, which is quite the triple threat, especially considering the latter sold out their own headline tour last year.

It might be looking like a cold winter, but there’s no better way to warm the soul than seeing some metal live.