Evanescence announce huge 2027 Australia and New Zealand arena tour

Fresh off the release of their new album Sanctuary, Evanescence have locked in a massive Australia and New Zealand arena tour for March 2027.

The Amy Lee-fronted rock giants will return for six headline shows across Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland, giving fans a chance to hear material spanning their entire career – from breakthrough debut Fallen through to their latest chart-topping era.

For plenty of fans, it’ll be the band’s first proper headline run since their celebrated Fallen 20th anniversary tour in 2023.

While Evanescence were last in Australia supporting Metallica’s M72 World Tour in late 2025, those appearances only offered a glimpse of what the band can do when given a full arena set.

The upcoming shows arrive alongside Sanctuary, which has already delivered major singles including ‘Afterlife’ and ‘Who Will You Follow’.

The record continues a strong run of momentum for the band, with ‘Afterlife’ becoming Evanescence’s first-ever No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart earlier this year.

More than two decades after ‘Bring Me To Life’, ‘Going Under’ and ‘My Immortal’ turned them into one of the defining rock acts of the 2000s, Evanescence remain one of the few bands from that era capable of filling arenas around the world.

Tickets go on sale Friday June 12 at 1pm local time, with a range of presales beginning June 9.

Evanescence Australia and New Zealand Tour 2027

Perth – RAC Arena

March 5

Adelaide – AEC Arena

March 7

Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

March 9

Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena

March 12

Brisbane – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

March 16

Auckland – Spark Arena

March 20

General public tickets on sale: Friday June 12, 1pm local time.

Head to Live Nation for tix.