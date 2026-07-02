Here is the full 40 track setlist for FEID vs FERXXO: Falxo Tour – El Mano a Mano Del Año

FEID vs FERXXO: Falxo Tour – El Mano a Mano Del Año is a run through one of Latin music’s deepest catalogues
If you’re heading to see Feid on his FEID vs FERXXO: Falxo Tour – El Mano a Mano Del Año, prepare for a marathon rather than a greatest-hits sprint
Since kicking off in Orlando on April 7, the Colombian superstar has steadily expanded the show, turning it into a sprawling set that pulls from across his career while sprinkling in fan-favourite collaborations and songwriting credits for other artists.
The most recent full setlist, performed on April 26 at Royal Center in Bogotá, runs for more than 40 songs, moving between club-ready reggaeton, melodic slow-burners and plenty of singalong moments.
Along the way, Feid also pays tribute to tracks he’s helped write, performing versions of songs associated with artists including J Balvin, Arcángel and Kapo.
Feid Europe Fastest Tour setlist
- EL PADRINO
- TE MATA
- OLD NAVY
- TRANKAITO
- Medellín Takai
- Doblexxó (J Balvin cover)
- Mírame Baby (Arcángel cover)
- X TI (Kapo cover)
- EL CUARTO DE FERXXO
- El Hexxo
- NO ME DEJO XXIMBIAR
- CORONE
- Ron
- COMMENT
- TENGO FE
- Que Vuelta Vox
- Boleritoxx
- Te Entiendo
- Se Me Olvida
- RU MOR
- PPCP
- ALAKRAN
- SI TÚ SUPIERAS
- SE LO JURO MOR
- LUNA
- BREAK UP
- XNTXS
- Que Putas
- Latte
- EXCXSXS
- Si Te Vas
- Badwine
- ATEO
- TX VXS
- VACAXIONES
- Chimbita
- JORDAN IV
- PURRITO APA
- NEA
- Quiero
- La Mejor Música
With more international dates still to come throughout the tour, the set has settled into what feels like the definitive version of the show–and it’s one of his biggest live productions yet.
Check out his website for full tour dates.