Here is the full 40 track setlist for FEID vs FERXXO: Falxo Tour – El Mano a Mano Del Año

FEID vs FERXXO: Falxo Tour – El Mano a Mano Del Año is a run through one of Latin music’s deepest catalogues

If you’re heading to see Feid on his FEID vs FERXXO: Falxo Tour – El Mano a Mano Del Año, prepare for a marathon rather than a greatest-hits sprint

Since kicking off in Orlando on April 7, the Colombian superstar has steadily expanded the show, turning it into a sprawling set that pulls from across his career while sprinkling in fan-favourite collaborations and songwriting credits for other artists.

The most recent full setlist, performed on April 26 at Royal Center in Bogotá, runs for more than 40 songs, moving between club-ready reggaeton, melodic slow-burners and plenty of singalong moments.

Along the way, Feid also pays tribute to tracks he’s helped write, performing versions of songs associated with artists including J Balvin, Arcángel and Kapo.

Feid Europe Fastest Tour setlist

EL PADRINO

TE MATA

OLD NAVY

TRANKAITO

Medellín Takai

Doblexxó (J Balvin cover)

Mírame Baby (Arcángel cover)

X TI (Kapo cover)

EL CUARTO DE FERXXO

El Hexxo

NO ME DEJO XXIMBIAR

CORONE

Ron

COMMENT

TENGO FE

Que Vuelta Vox

Boleritoxx

Te Entiendo

Se Me Olvida

RU MOR

PPCP

ALAKRAN

SI TÚ SUPIERAS

SE LO JURO MOR

LUNA

BREAK UP

XNTXS

Que Putas

Latte

EXCXSXS

Si Te Vas

Badwine

ATEO

TX VXS

VACAXIONES

Chimbita

JORDAN IV

PURRITO APA

NEA

Quiero

La Mejor Música

With more international dates still to come throughout the tour, the set has settled into what feels like the definitive version of the show–and it’s one of his biggest live productions yet.

Check out his website for full tour dates.