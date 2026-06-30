Here is the setlist for Jason Derulo’s The Last Dance World Tour

Jason Derulo’s catalogue remains ridiculously hard to argue with.

The pop and R&B hitmaker is deep into The Last Dance World Tour, and if his recent show at The Fillmore Silver Spring in Maryland is anything to go by, the brief is pretty simple: no dead air, no filler, just hit after hit.

Spanning early-2010s nostalgia, TikTok-era crossover moments and newer material, the set is a reminder that Derulo has quietly stacked one of the most bulletproof party-pop catalogues of the last 15 years.

‘Whatcha Say’, ‘Ridin’ Solo’, ‘In My Head’, ‘Talk Dirty’, ‘Want to Want Me’, ‘Swalla’, ‘Wiggle’ — it is basically a gym playlist, a club night and a high school formal memory all rolled into one.

The Fillmore set also gave fans a taste of his newer era, with ‘Sexy For Me’ opening the show and latest single ‘Mi Chico’ slotting neatly into the run like it had been there for years.

For anyone heading to one of Derulo’s upcoming global dates, including his Australia and New Zealand arena run this September, this is the kind of full-throttle setlist you can probably expect.

Jason Derulo The Last Dance World Tour Setlist

Sexy For Me Wiggle Acapulco Whatcha Say Swalla Mi Chico Spicy Margarita Take You Dancing Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) Ridin’ Solo In My Head Love Tonight (Shouse cover) Trumpets Talk Dirty Want to Want Me Band introduction

Derulo also recently jumped over to the UK for a condensed festival version of the show at SMK Live in Milton Keynes, proving the production can scale from packed rooms to open-air crowds without losing much of the sweat factor.

Upcoming Jason Derulo Tour Dates

July 3 — Roundhay Festival, Leeds, UK

July 8 — Salle des Étoiles, Monte-Carlo, Monaco

July 10 — Red River Valley Fair, West Fargo, North Dakota

July 24 — Nationals Park, Washington, DC

September 17 — Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

September 19 — Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

September 21 — Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

September 23 — RAC Arena, Perth

September 27 — Spark Arena, Auckland

Whether The Last Dance is actually a goodbye, a reset, or just a very dramatic tour name, Derulo is still moving like an artist with plenty left in the tank.