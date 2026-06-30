Tidal won’t pay royalties for AI music

As more musicians and music fans move to Tidal, the platform has just made a promising new update.

First it was for better quality, artist pay, and in-app features.

Now, Tidal is earning supporters as a result of its new AI rules.

While they’re not outright banning AI on the platform, they’re certainly discouraging it and making it more transparent for users.

In a statement put out yesterday, Tidal shared that “as this technology evolves, Tidal is introducing platform standards to protect artists, their craft, and inform listeners.”

Firstly, the platform will identify and label AI-generated music.

They’re doing this to protect real artists.

The statement also says that Tidal “will not tolerate AI-generated music that exploits an individual’s or group’s music, name or likeness, deceives listeners, or diminishes the quality of our service.”

After seeing many poor AI copies of artists on platforms like Spotify, this is clearly a welcome move, and far more effective than actions taken by Spotify.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, AI music will not be monetised on the platform.

Which means AI music released on Tidal will not receive royalties, so if you’re on the platform, you won’t be funding AI ‘musicians’ who use real people’s art to generate their own deceptive products.

“Tidal’s priority is ensuring royalties go to original works directly produced, written, and performed by people.”