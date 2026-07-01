The Australian music industry is uniting against AI in new open letter

Australia’s foremost music and creative industries have had enough with AI.

Many of us recall when recently The Atlantic released their AI watchdog.

The tool allowed musicians, many of them Aussie, to face the upsetting truth that their creative work is being used to train AI models.

This means their work is being stolen and exploited without their knowledge or consent, and most definitely without compensation.

Among the artists included are Kylie Minogue, Nick Cave, Tame Impala, Midnight Oil, Cold Chisel, and many, many more.

As a result, the reveal caused very valid concern in the Australian music industry.

Now, a coalition of Australian music organisations is attempting to enforce greater protections against AI copyright and intellectual property theft.

To do it, they’ve issued an open letter, calling on the Australian Government “to commit to the future of creativity in this country and not to trade it away.”

“The goal is to permanently sever creators from the work they make. The song written at 2am. The photograph that took a day to compose. The story researched for six months. The novel that took years”, the letter continues.

Dan Ormston, APRA ACMOS CEO, is urging people to sign the letter and commit to the future of Australian creativity.

He said that “what is happening to Australian and New Zealand songwriters, composers and music publishers is the largest theft of intellectual property in the history of our industry.”