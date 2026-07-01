Here’s the setlist for Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire’s Sing A Song All Night Long tour

Two legends, one night, and more hits than should legally fit on a setlist.

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire have turned one of the most obvious dream pairings into an actual touring event, taking their Sing A Song All Night Long run across North America.

The tour kicked off in Saint Paul on June 24 and rolls through major stops including Pittsburgh, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles and Austin, with Richie closing each night after a full Earth, Wind & Fire opening set.

There was a brief health wobble early on, with Richie cutting opening night short after feeling dizzy on stage and postponing his Chicago and Columbus shows on doctor’s advice. The good news: he’s reportedly doing well, rested up, and the tour is back on track.

Which means fans are still getting exactly what this bill promised: two giant catalogues, decades of wedding-floor staples, disco-soul perfection, Commodores classics and the kind of encore that basically has to end with ‘All Night Long’.

Lionel Richie Sing A Song All Night Long Setlist

Hello Running With the Night Penny Lover Se La Stuck on You Sail On You Are Brick House / Fire Three Times a Lady Fancy Dancer / Sweet Love / Lady (You Bring Me Up) Truly Endless Love Dancing on the Ceiling My Destiny Still Say You, Say Me We Are the World

Encore

All Night Long (All Night)

Earth, Wind & Fire opening setlist