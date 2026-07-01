Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey scores official Roblox tie-in game

Fans of Roblox and The Odyssey rejoice!

‘The Odyssey: Defy the Gods’ is live right now on Roblox.

Players are able to experience survival challenges and defy fate as though they are Odysseus himself, assembling a crew to battle the gods and sea monsters.

The game is 18+, and rated for “Occasional” fear and violence.

Which doesn’t come as much of a surprise, given the film’s R rating.

Who knew that one of the most ancient epics of all time would find its way to the Roblox stage one day.

The game description says that you can “scavenge mysterious islands for food, wood, and lost crew”, whilst surviving “crushing storms and whirlpools.”

You’ll be able to sail with friends on “a new ocean every voyage”, whilst you “solve puzzles on mythic islands for legendary rewards.”

The game also lets you earn some exclusive UGC.

While the target audience might seem a little ambiguous, the randomness of this collaboration definitely seems to be drawing in some players.

Nolan’s film releases in cinemas on July 17, but until then, you can get an offical taster on Roblox!