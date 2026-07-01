Julian Casablancas assures fans that Nick Valensi will return to The Strokes soon

A few weeks ago, The Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi took a step back – but he’s returning soon.

The band are still preparing for the release of Reality Awaits, which is set to release July 24, after it was pushed to this date, from June 26.

The band are also on a massive tour, which Valensi dropped out of, on a “temporary break”.

On June 29th, The Strokes dropped their music video for ‘Going Shopping’, starring Walter Goggins.

Valensi was notably the only band member missing from the shoot.

But now, front man Casablancas has revealed that fans need not worry about Valensi’s extended absence.

When a fan on Instagram theorised that Valensi had left the band, this is what Sasablancas said:

“Not true… he’ll be back soon I’m sure. Also he wasn’t at last shoot (adults) either btw…and video was supposed to be just me and Walton too… things just got a little crazy ha. he’ll be in the next one tho.”

The fans are glad he’s responded now, and they can rest on the conspiracies knowing all is well.