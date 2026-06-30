The Strokes & Walton Goggins team up in ‘You Can Call Me Al’ parody

It’s just like 1986 all over again. Only darker.

Strokes Summer has officially rolled into the next gear with the first music video from their upcoming album, Reality Awaits.

This time, Julian and the fellas have teamed up with Walton Goggins to create a music video for the album’s first single, ‘Going Shopping’, an autotuned satirical groover about consumerism, political apathy and modern escapism.

The video follows the same vein as the track, featuring Goggins and Casablancas seated side by side in a lavish environment, surrounded by deliverymen, servants, clowns and protesters.

The two aren’t the only stars of the show either. A keen eye can spot various members of the band playing dress-up too.

Albert Hammond Jr. sports medieval Spanish attire while delivering a package to Julian, and bassist Nikolai Fraiture rocks a fit straight out of Peaky Blinders.

However, the most notable quirk of the video is its eerily similar dynamic to Paul Simon’s iconic ‘You Can Call Me Al’ video, in which Simon is joined by a singing Chevy Chase as they dance and play instruments side by side.

Just like its predecessor, the video looks like it was an absolute blast to bring to life. Goggins even confirmed as much.

Over Instagram, the Fallout star shared his excitement for the new record and his time with the band by stating “Thank you fellas…for the invitation. Days I will never forget! New Friends. Can’t wait to see you on the road gents!”

The band will be touring the album globally in the UK, North America, Europe and Japan from July until December.

He also shared that he’s had exclusive hands on the upcoming release, sharing that he’s “Never had the audacity to put something like this on my bucket list… I’ve been listening to ‘Reality Awaits’ since March..It’s so gatdamn special y’all.”

Until Reality Awaits drops on July 24, the world can probably expect some more autotuned pedantic fun. Hopefully Australia gets that treatment with some shows too.