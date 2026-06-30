Premiere: Day Dreamers unveil the new video for ‘Bag of Sand’ ahead of tomorrow’s EP release

Day Dreamers are finding their footing on ‘Bag of Sand’

Melbourne alt-rockers Day Dreamers have shared the official video for ‘Bag of Sand’, offering one final preview of their self-titled EP before it arrives on July 1.

Written and produced by Red Velvet Pictures, the clip mirrors the song’s simmering intensity, pairing its driving guitars and emotional weight with cinematic visuals that push the track beyond a straightforward performance video.

The release follows recent single ‘Wreckage’, with the two tracks laying the groundwork for an EP that sees the band embracing a heavier, more assured sound without losing the melodic edge that’s defined them from the start.

Recorded between Melbourne’s Sing Sing Studios and guitarist Zak Rakitic’s home studio, DAY DREAMERS captures a band taking stock of where they are, both musically and personally.

“With all the chaos, uncertainty, and oppressive violence that’s going on throughout the world right now, we were consciously aware of how lucky we are to get to use what time we have to create and so it should mean more to us than anything we’d done and reflect where we are right now,” guitarist Daniel Lee says.

That sense of urgency runs throughout the record, from the slow-burning tension of ‘Bag of Sand’ to the explosive punch of ‘Wreckage’. Together, they point towards a collection that’s less about reinventing the band than refining everything that’s made them stand out.

Over the past few years, Day Dreamers have steadily grown their audience through sold-out hometown shows, East Coast touring and support from triple j, Triple J Unearthed and community radio, while their catalogue has amassed more than 80,000 Spotify streams.

With DAY DREAMERS landing tomorrow, ‘Bag of Sand’ serves as a fitting final chapter before the full record arrives.