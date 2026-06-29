Lily Allen defends her creative choices on the West End Girl Tour amid complaints

Do you expect artists to talk to the crowd when you go to a gig?

Lily Allen’s West End Girl tour is rooted in theatricality.

It differs from the tours of other pop stars in that crowd pleasing moments like sharing personal anecdotes, asking the audience questions, reading signs, and so on, are forgone.

The opening act is also not so typical, being a string ensemble called the Dallas Minor Trio.

The musicians play instrumental versions of Allen’s older hits.

During her hour long set, Allen plays the entirety of West End Girl, front to back.

These choices were all made by Allen in an attempt to tell her story in a meaningful way.

Some fans however, are displeased.

Lily Allen at The O2

* No support act

* Arrived on stage at 9:10pm

* All wrapped up by 10pm

* Not one word to the audience

* £86 to sit in the gods — Rupert Hawksley (@ruhawksley) June 29, 2026

These criticisms are especially prevalent when paired with upset at constantly rising ticket prices.

These exorbitant prices prompt many fans to expect artists to go above and beyond.

But, after all, the tour is advertised as “Lily Allen performs West End Girl,” and when you buy a ticket for a concert, it should be paired with the knowledge that the artist can make whichever creative choices they see fit.

Here’s what Allen had to say in response to the criticism.

There is a support act. The show has always been advertised as “Lily Allen performs West End Girl.” I was a few mins late as my tights were laddered and i had to change them. The show is just over an hour as it’s just the album in its entirety. It’s my artistic choice not… https://t.co/6qmrixFHXT — Lily Allen (@lilyallen) June 29, 2026

After all, when the music speaks for itself, there’s really no need to talk about anything else.