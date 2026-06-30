Six hospitalised after Angine de Poitrine set at Montreal Jazz Festival

Masked duo’s massive free show turns chaotic.

Chaos erupted in Montreal on Saturday night as six concertgoers were hospitalised following Angine de Poitrine’s massive free set at the city’s renowned Jazz Festival.

The masked Quebecois duo drew their largest crowd yet, with attendance not seen since Stevie Wonder’s legendary 2009 performance.

Paramedics assessed ten individuals for falls, traumatic injuries, and intoxication, with six requiring hospital transport; though officials confirmed no fatalities were feared.

Festival general manager Maurin Aux hailed the evening as “historic,” celebrating the overwhelming energy that swept through Place des Festivals.

The anonymous band, known for their polka-dot costumes, papier-mâché masks, and avant-garde fusion of prog and punk, have become 2026’s unlikeliest sensation, even earning praise from Dave Grohl.

Their rising fame has spawned bizarre imitators, including a fake version reportedly touring Russia in stolen costumes.

As the duo prepares for UK festival dates and a London run this October, their Montreal performance proved that their unpredictable live show is as dangerous as it is mesmerising, a testament to the uncontrollable power of their art.