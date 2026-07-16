You’ll never believe William Shatner’s Riot Fest demands

He’s boldly going where no rider has gone before.

At 95, William Shatner is beaming into Riot Fest with a rider so audacious it eclipses even Van Halen’s infamous demands.

The Star Trek legend, backed by metal collective Nuclear Messiah, will headline September 20th in Chicago, but his backstage requests are pure intergalactic chaos. He demands a boat rechristened in his honour, a DeLorean for transport, and an intro video crafted by shock-rockers GWAR.

His dressing room? Christened “Shatner’s Shag Shack,” stocked with four feet of Polish sausage, eight pallets of Faygo (ICP need not apply), and adoptable puppies awaiting new homes.

Shatner likens the performance to space exploration, promising “volume, intensity, and surprises.”

Riot Fest founder Mike Petryshyn admits years of pestering finally paid off, while Shatner’s metal album, featuring Rob Halford on Judas Priest covers, adds further gravitas.

With Tool, Morrissey, and Iggy Pop also on the bill, Douglass Park is about to get very, very weird.