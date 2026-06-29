Morrissey sells Smiths merchandise rebranded with his own name

As expected.

Morrissey has quietly released a new line of merchandise that replaces ‘The Smiths’ with his own name on artwork from two classic albums.

The shirts, inspired by Meat Is Murder and The Queen Is Dead, have appeared on his UK webstore, with one design already sold out.

The merchandise further inflames his long-standing feud with guitarist Johnny Marr, who has been recently involved with a BBC documentary about The Smiths and has been accused by Morrissey of attempting to “destroy the legacy” of the band.

While the ownership of the band’s name remains a point of legal contention, the shirts physically rewrite history, turning two of rock’s most iconic covers into solo memorabilia.

As the band’s landmark album celebrates its 40th anniversary, the merchandise serves as a stark reminder that the music remains timeless, even if the relationships do not.