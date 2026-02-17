Bad Bunny lands in Sydney with exclusive adidas merch drop

Love a good merch drop

Fresh off making history at the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show as the first solo Latino artist to headline the world’s biggest stage, Bad Bunny is bringing his vibes Down Under –and adidas is marking the occasion with an exclusive Sydney-only drop.

The limited-edition City t-shirt, part of the ongoing adidas x Bad Bunny collab, comes in classic black and white. The back reads De Puerto Rico Para El Mundo, paired with Sydney in Bad Bunny’s signature font, while the front hem features a subtle embroidered adidas Para Bad Bunny detail.

Bad Bunny – aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – has spent years reshaping modern music with his genre-blurring sound, bold storytelling, and personal aesthetic.

Following his Super Bowl moment celebrating Puerto Rican pride and worldwide unity, he’s turning his attention to Australia, bringing one of the most anticipated shows of the year to Sydney.

The t-shirt drops exclusively at Adidas, Pitt Street, and Above The Clouds, with stock limited and served first-come, first-served to coincide with Bad Bunny’s Sydney performances.