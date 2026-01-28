Adidas launches new Manchester United and The Stone Roses merch

The collection pays homage to the iconic sound and style of Madchester’s most influential figures

In the wake of bassist legend Gari ‘Mani’ Mounfield’s passing, The Stone Roses, Manchester United, and Adidas have teamed up to honour his legacy of captivating, historic melodies featured on the band’s debut self-titled album.

Mounfield was the founding father of the baggy fashion era and Madchester music scene, and Man United recently remembered his pivotal role in their own cultural identity, walking out on Sundays game wearing jackets with “Mani 1962-2025” written on them.

Born and bred in Manchester, the football team and the band, together, acted as the defining force that shaped the youth culture.

The Stone Roses track ‘This is The One’ is all too familiar to every Man United fan, acting as the team’s anthem/ walk on song at Old Trafford for almost two decades.

Man United and The Stone Roses laid the groundwork and attitudes that brought about many renowned cultural movements in the city.

Take Oasis, for example, whose formation and success can be directly attributed to seeing The Stone Roses live.

Oasis fans are no stranger to the soccer-inspired merch, with the band also releasing an Adidas collaboration ahead of their reunion tour that began last year, a historic partnership following their long established repping of Adidas gear.

In a statement many fans can relate to, the football team shared a callback to the most iconic of all The Stone Roses lyrics on X – “Definitely adoring this one….”

Definitely adoring this one… 🥀❤️​ Introducing our @adidasFootball x United x The Stone Roses collection, available now 🔗 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 27, 2026

The collection honours shared history and references its football influences along with the iconic album art of the band’s self-titled record, featuring paint splattered designs and lemon motifs.

The scarf boldly references the 1989 track ‘I Wanna Be Adored,’ whilst the new trainers blend heritage and modern designs, and are definitely in contention to be the new trendy shoe we’ll be seeing everywhere for the next few months!