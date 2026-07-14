Ringo Starr offers fart-related wisdom to up-and-coming musicians

Letting off some steam

When people think of road trips, the things that come to mind are screaming collective favourite tunes, pit stops in the far corners, backseat driving, an abundance of snacks and the occasional game of Spotto.

But there is one key aspect that is often overlooked but universally affects every road trip.

During this year’s Peace and Love event, Ringo Starr gave everybody a phenomenal piece of advice backed by decades of professional experience that can either make or break a band on road trips.

Apparently the key to a band’s success is admitting to farts.

It’s a little bizarre, but the magnitude of its impact can travel farther than any gas cloud could.

At the event, Ringo declared that “If you’re in the van and you fart – own up to it”.

He provided some context to the Daily Star about how he came to this realisation and how it ultimately improved the relationship of the band.

“We just occasionally with four guys in a three-hour car journey, one of us would make a noise. And at the beginning, it was like ‘well, it wasn’t me.”

He then added, “And we realised, well, just to get it out of the way, say I did it. And it worked a treat and it took the pressure off.”

With this little habit of transparency, it allowed The Beatles to trust each other more and avoid any potential forms of discontent.

One could say that ‘letting off some steam’ now carries an important double meaning in some instances.

Ringo has been an advocate for this method of letting off steam ever since his 2015 speech at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where he gave his stoic wisdom to younger musicians.

“A tip I’ve got for all bands who are starting out: when you’re in a van, if you fart, own up. It’ll cause hell if you don’t own up because everyone will blame everyone else. Make a pact.”

When Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band hit the road in North America later this year, it’s safe to say that he’ll be enforcing the golden rule that carried the Beatles through the thick and thin of their road trip adventures.