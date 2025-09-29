Gassy mystery plagues HAIM’s “I Quit” Tour, fans point fingers

A TikTok investigation into tour flatulence has gone viral.

A peculiar and pungent mystery is unfolding across the country on HAIM’s “I Quit” tour, leaving fans both amused and bewildered.

Instead of just discussing the sisters’ harmonies or setlists, concertgoers are comparing notes on an entirely different experience: a recurring, unpleasant odour haunting venues from Dallas to New York City.

The bizarre trend first gained attention when TikTok user @1800katkat shared an experience from the September 25th show at Dallas’s aptly named The Bomb Factory, prompting a flood of similar claims.

Concertgoers from Austin, Seattle, and Milwaukee have since echoed the sentiment, with many reports curiously pinpointing the “stage right” area as the epicentre of the sulfurous smells.

The consistency of these accounts has led fans to jokingly investigate a “serial farter” who seems to be making an appearance at every stop.

Suspicion, in a humorous twist, has even fallen on the three Haim sisters themselves, the only individuals confirmed to be at every show.

This whodunit, or more accurately, “who-dun-it,” has added an unexpected, if not slightly awkward, layer of fan interaction on the tour for their new album i quit.