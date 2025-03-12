From Situationships to Anthems: Haim Drops ‘Relationships’

Breezy pop meets raw vulnerability in Haim’s latest love letter to modern romance

Haim are back with their first new single in two years, Relationships, a breezy yet introspective track that serves as the lead single from their upcoming fourth album.

Blending the trio’s signature pop sensibilities with a raw, vulnerable edge, exploring the complexities of love and connection.

The track’s anthemic chorus sees Danielle Haim sing, “I hear a voice in my head and it keeps asking why am I in this relationship,” capturing the frustration and confusion of modern romance. Directed by Camille Summers-Valli, the accompanying music video stars actor Drew Starkey as Danielle’s love interest, with Este and Alana Haim joining in to help her pack up after a breakup.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, Alana revealed the song took seven years to complete. “It’s about everything we always go through,” she said. “Are you in a relationship? Are you taken? Are you in a situationship? It’s all things relationship.”

While Relationships offers a breezy pop vibe, the band teased that their upcoming album will lean into a rockier sound. The single follows their 2023 Barbie soundtrack contribution, Home, and marks their first major release since 2020’s critically acclaimed Women In Music Pt. III.

Haim will perform at New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 27, followed by Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona and Portugal this June. Fans can stream Relationships now and stay tuned for more details on their highly anticipated fourth album.

More to come.