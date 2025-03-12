Lime Cordiale Takes It Back to the Bush with 2025 Regional Tour

Trading stadium lights for pub nights, Lime Cordiale gets up close and personal

Fresh off their sold-out 2024 arena shows, Lime Cordiale are heading back to their roots with The Love Is Off The Table regional tour.

The Sydney indie-rock darlings will hit 14 intimate venues across Australia this April and May, bringing their chart-topping energy to smaller stages.

Kicking off in Barwon Heads, Victoria, the tour will weave through Tasmania, NSW, Queensland, and beyond, with stops in Forth, the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Wollongong, Canberra, and more. Joining them on all dates is Le Shiv, fresh off their 2024 EP (un)adored.

The tour follows the massive success of Lime Cordiale’s #1 ARIA album Enough Of The Sweet Talk, which dominated the charts with hits like Cold Treatment, Pedestal, and Facts Of Life. Known for their infectious melodies and witty lyrics, the band promises a mix of fan favourites and new gems in these stripped-back, high-energy shows.

Tickets are expected to sell fast, so fans should act quickly to secure their spot. Whether you’re in Cairns, Coffs Harbour, or Canberra, this is your chance to catch Lime Cordiale up close and personal.

Tour Dates:

10 Apr – Barwon Heads Hotel, VIC

12 Apr – Forth Pub, TAS

21 Apr – Drifters Wharf, Central Coast, NSW (2 shows)

26 Apr – The Station, Sunshine Coast, QLD

27 Apr – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

2 May – Waves, Wollongong, NSW

3 May – UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT

8 May – The Power House, Toowoomba, QLD

9 May – Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads, NSW

10 May – Jetty Beach House, Coffs Harbour, NSW

15 May – Gilligans, Cairns, QLD

16 May – JCU Uni Bar, Townsville, QLD

17 May – Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton, QLD

Don’t miss out—this is Lime Cordiale like you’ve never seen them before.

More to come…