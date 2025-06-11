Teenage Engineering drops Field System Black range: dark mode for your audio gear

Teenage Engineering goes full blackout with a sleek new field system drop for creators

If you’ve ever looked at your shiny silver audio setup and thought, “this would be waaaay nicer in black,” teenage engineering heard you.

The Swedish cult gearmakers just dropped their field system™ black range — same dreamy portability and pro-level performance, now dipped in matte noir.

It’s for the minimalists, the goth sound designers, or anyone who likes their tech to blend into a dimly lit studio corner. Just kidding – it’s for EVERYONE.

The lineup includes the TX–6 Black (a six-channel Swiss army mixer with built-in synth and drum machine), the TP–7 Black (a tap-to-record digital tape recorder that looks like it belongs in a sci-fi film), the CM–15 Black (a studio-grade field mic with three gain settings and buttery low noise), and the tiny-but-mighty Tripod Mini.

It’s pricey, maybe — but if you’re building your dream rig and want it looking slick, this is the black tie version.

Available here now. Ships mid-July.