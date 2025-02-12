Engineering The Sound: Teenage Engineering’s OP-XY

Today, we’re taking a look at the next evolution in portable sequencing: the OP-XY from Teenage Engineering

The OP-XY is a fully fledged sequencer, sound design machine, sampler, and performance instrument—amongst other things.

But don’t let its size fool you; it’s incredible what this compact device is capable of. With a variety of built-in sounds, effects, and a whole host of surprises waiting to be uncovered, the OP-XY just might be the ultimate portable sequencer.

Swedish powerhouse Teenage Engineering first made waves in 2010 with their modern classic, the OP-1 synth. Over the past 15 years, they’ve continuously disrupted the portable audio space with a range of innovative products, including the Pocket Operator series, their Field System mixer and microphone, and even a tiny wooden choir. (They even released a table at one point.) But at their core, Teenage Engineering has remained dedicated to the OP line, which has evolved into two distinct categories: their tape workflow synths (OP-1 and OP-1 Field) and their sequencers (OP-Z and now OP-XY).

The OP-XY carries the signature Teenage Engineering design, matching the exact dimensions and materials of the OP-1 Field, but with a bit more heft and a fresh coat of paint. There’s no denying that this thing looks the part—but more importantly, does it play the part?

This powerhouse features eight instrument tracks, eight auxiliary tracks for controlling external synths, modular gear, and effects, eight brand-new synth engines, a drum sampler, effect sends, punch-in effects, velocity-sensitive keys, and—most notably—a state-of-the-art sequencer.

It also boasts a built-in speaker, physical pitch-bend strip, LED VU meter, onboard microphone, and an array of connectivity options, including audio in/out ports, MIDI ports, and a USB-C port for charging.

If you’re familiar with the OP-1, you’ll find plenty of similarities in the workflow, but the OP-XY introduces a fresh approach. While the OP-1 is an audio-based synth with a four-track tape recorder, where you record and overdub on each track, the OP-XY functions as a sequencer, capturing patterns instead of raw audio. Much like Ableton Live, these patterns can be grouped into scenes, allowing for a structured, dynamic approach to song creation.

Once again, Teenage Engineering has done it—the OP-XY is an overly capable yet ultra-portable sequencer that will engage both beginners and experienced users alike.

The OP-XY retails for $2,299 USD and is available now via Teenage Engineering’s website.

