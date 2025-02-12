Needle in the Hay Spotlight: St. South

St. South, the latest entry in our Needle in the Hay comp, delivers heartbreak indie-pop

Perth-born, Sydney-based singer-songwriter-producer Olivia Gavranich (she/they) has been quietly shaping a unique space within the indie-pop world under the moniker St. South.

From her emotionally raw singles like ‘Slack’, ‘Didn’t Need You’, ‘So Many Places’, and ‘Does Your Brain Ever Get This Loud?’ to an unreleased gem that’s set to take your ears on a journey you won’t forget, St. South is a name that’s emerging as the voice of indie perfection.

Describing her sound as “heartbreak indie-pop that you can feel and heal to,” Olivia’s journey in music has been one of both creativity and catharsis. She self-released her debut EP Nervous Energy in 2016, which immediately captured the attention of listeners, racking up millions of streams and even landing placements in TV shows like The Vampire Diaries and The Fosters.

Her follow-up, the Inure EP, dropped in 2017, but it was 2020’s Get Well Soon that really opened up the artist’s personal journey. This debut album revealed a raw narrative of grief, heartbreak, and a compelling journey toward self-love.

But it’s St. South’s latest offering, BIG SADS (September 2024), that marks a turning point. The EP arrived following a tragic loss—the passing of Olivia’s father in September 2020—pushing her to a personal and creative crossroads.

In the wake of that devastation, combined with the end of a long-term relationship, the prospect of creating music became overwhelming. Writing no longer brought satisfaction; it felt like there was too much inside. But six months later, with time to grieve and reflect, St. South sat down to write, crafting what would become BIG SADS—an alt-indie-pop EP that dives into the infinite shades of loss, love, and the hope that somehow, better days are on the horizon.

BIG SADS is delicate in its production and immense in its emotional depth—a small project encapsulating big feelings. It’s a story of navigating pain while seeking light, with the sound of hope breaking through a dark cloud. If you’re a fan of artists like Clairo, Orion Sun, BANKS, SOHN, RY X, Låpsley, and Vallis Alps, then St. South is exactly what you’ve been waiting for.

Now, St. South finds herself gracing the Needle in the Hay spotlight—Happy Mag’s annual competition showcasing emerging talent across Australia and New Zealand. With a $50,000 prize pool and 250 vinyl copies of a single on offer, the competition is not to be missed. And, with her deeply personal music and relatable authenticity, St. South is a perfect contender for the honour.

Needle in the Hay is Happy Mag’s annual competition, spotlighting emerging talent across Australia and New Zealand.

With $50,000 in prizes and 250 vinyl copies of your single up for grabs, it’s an opportunity you won’t want to miss.

This spotlight is brought to you by Noise Machines, a recording studio in Newtown where all of Happy Mag’s live sessions go down.

They’ve got a killer setup, including an API 2448 console and a seriously impressive collection of gear.

Want in on Needle in the Hay? If you’re in Australia or New Zealand, sign up here. International entries? Hit up this link.