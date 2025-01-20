Needle in the Hay International Spotlight: Lemonsuckr

Lemonsuckr bring their good selves to the Needle in the Hay competition spotlight

New kids on the block, Lemonsuckr are are the latest entrants in Happy Mag’s Needle in the Hay competition—and they’ve got serious potential. With over $50,000 in prizes up for grabs, they’re definitely one to watch.

What do we know about them? Not much, but what we do know is they’ve got that quintessential UK sound locked down. Think edgy, raw, and effortlessly cool—everything you need for a solid rock moment.

They’re about to hit Brighton’s Green Door Store on February 27 to share a set – and perform their new single ‘Rarity Jacket’ . If you’re around, that’s where you’ll wanna be.

Live Dates:

Feb. 13, 2025 – The Lower Third, London (w/ Girl Scout)

Feb. 15, 2025 – Prince Albert, Brighton (w/ Girl Scout)

Feb. 27, 2025 – Green Door Store, Brighton

Check out the Rarity Jacket vid above.

Needle in the Hay is Happy Mag’s annual competition, spotlighting emerging talent across Australia and New Zealand.

With $50,000 in prizes and 250 vinyl copies of your single up for grabs, it’s an opportunity you won’t want to miss.

This spotlight is brought to you by Noise Machines, a recording studio in Newtown where all of Happy Mag’s live sessions go down.

They’ve got a killer setup, including an API 2448 console and a seriously impressive collection of gear.

Want in on Needle in the Hay? If you’re in Australia or New Zealand, sign up here. International entries? Hit up this link.