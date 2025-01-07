Needle in the Hay Spotlight: Barefoot Bowls Club

If Supergrass and Frente had a baby, it might sound like Barefoot Bowls Club’s ‘Adelaide.’

Barefoot Bowls Club are the latest entrants in Happy Mag’s Needle in the Hay competition, and their upcoming single ‘Adelaide’ is one to keep an eye on.

A genre-blending track that’s sure to turn heads, the song offers a glimpse into the band’s evolving sound and sets them up for a shot at some serious exposure and a share of the competition’s massive prize pool of over $50,000.

‘Adelaide’ kicks off with a punchy Supergrass-style piano riff, soon joined by Astrid Watt’s soft, emotive vocals. The track then takes an unexpected turn, with dissonant synths guiding the way to a grunge-heavy, guitar-driven chorus.

Astrid shares, “The piano was such a last-minute decision. The track was finished, and I’d driven to get us post-recording falafel when lead guitarist Mathias Dowle texted, ‘Alright style piano?’ By the time I got back to the studio, ‘Adelaide’ had transformed into what it is today. We bought Supergrass tickets in celebration.”

Lyrically, ‘Adelaide’ is a snapshot of the Barefoot Bowls Club’s 2018 road trip to Adelaide, where they crammed into a van for a nine-hour trek to the Woolly Mammoth Festival. “It’s about the tension, love, and unbridled joy that comes with spending 18 hours in a van with your best friends,” Astrid explains. The journey also inspired Clancy Watt’s solo track ‘Platforming’ from his album Gnometivities.

The single’s not out yet, but don’t worry—you won’t have to wait too long. In the meantime, dive into Barefoot Bowls Club’s earlier tracks and get ready for the single launch on February 1, where the band will be celebrating this new chapter in their journey.

Needle in the Hay is Happy Mag’s annual music competition for emerging artists across Australia and New Zealand, giving them a chance to shine at a critical point in their careers.

With $50,000 in prizes up for grabs, plus 250 copies of their single pressed on 7-inch vinyl, it’s an unmissable opportunity for artists to get their music out there.

