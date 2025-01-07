Chxrry22 may have just arrived on the scene, but she’s already making some serious waves

Recently supporting The Weeknd on his massive Australian tour, Chxrry22 stole the spotlight at every stop, leaving fans in awe with her fierce performances and undeniable stage presence.

Fresh off the success of her latest single, Poppin Out (Mistakes), the XO artist is showing no signs of slowing down. On the cusp of releasing Just Like Me, Chxrry22 is proving she’s more than just a rising star – she’s here to stay.

With collaborations under her belt with heavyweights like Offset and Vory, she’s already building a name as a sought-after talent. But it’s her live performances that really cement her place in the spotlight, performing to massive stadium crowds and proving she’s got what it takes to own any stage.

Hailing from Toronto, Ontario, Chxrry22 offers a fresh perspective on R&B, mixing reflective lyrics with a playful, fun vibe that fans can’t get enough of. “It’s about enjoying the journey, feeling the pace, and seeing where it all goes,” she explains, embodying the spirit of an artist who’s in no rush—just fully embracing her moment. And with a growing catalog of tracks and experiences under her belt, she’s ready to push further.

Looking ahead, Chxrry22 is not slowing down. After taking notes from one of the biggest in the game, The Weeknd, she’s focused on crafting even more music and hitting the road.

This is just the beginning for her – she’s stepping into a new era, and it’s one that’s poised to leave a lasting mark on the industry. Keep an eye on this rising star—she’s about to redefine what’s possible.

Stay connected to Chxrry22 via Instagram