Denzel Kennedy Drops ‘1997’ a clear-eyed snapshot from forthcoming album The Lucky Ones

Meanjin-based rapper Denzel Kennedy delivers new single ahead of Bigsound showcase

Denzel Kennedy isn’t one to rush a project. After a steady stream of singles and albums like IDEL and Devote ur Heart, he’s now gearing up for The Lucky Ones – a record shaped by three years of reflection, life experience, and deliberate craft.

Today, he shares ‘1997’, a single that feels both personal and punchy.

It’s a track built on Kennedy’s signature mix of sharp lyricism and laidback confidence. “‘1997’ blends my playful, witty side with that over-the-top braggadocious style of rap,” he says. “But it also reflects on my journey in life and music — the ups and downs of being an up-and-coming artist in Australia.”

The production leans into that classic, boom-bap bounce with subtle jazz touches, giving Kennedy plenty of space to talk his talk. There’s bravado, sure, but there’s also a clear sense of purpose. He’s not just rapping for the sake of it — he’s taking stock.

The Lucky Ones, due later this year, digs deeper into Kennedy’s perspective as an Indigenous artist. “The album is a thinking-out-loud reflection on what it means to grow up as an Indigenous Australian,” he explains. “The title comes from the belief that I’ve been lucky in many ways, compared to what others in my community have faced — and are still facing.”

There’s no myth-making here — just honest, thoughtful storytelling over tight beats. With ‘1997’, Kennedy continues to build a body of work that’s not just about bars, but about meaning.

Catch Denzel Kennedy live at BIGSOUND and get a first taste of The Lucky Ones — coming soon.