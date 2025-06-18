Jeremy Allen White becomes Springsteen in ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Trailer

From The Bear to The Boss, an Oscar-worthy metamorphosis.

The first trailer for Deliver Me From Nowhere reveals Jeremy Allen White’s stunning metamorphosis into Bruce Springsteen.

The Bear star embodies The Boss’s raw energy and vulnerability during the making of his seminal 1982 album Nebraska.

Set against sparse bedroom recordings and explosive live performances, the trailer juxtaposes Springsteen’s intimate creative process with his stadium-filling persona.

White nails Springsteen’s mannerisms – from his working-class swagger to the weary determination in his eyes.

Key moments show him recording Nebraska’s haunting tracks on a four-track cassette machine while Jeremy Strong’s Jon Landau defends the artist’s vision to skeptical executives.

Director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart) frames the biopic as both a musical origin story and psychological portrait, with glimpses of Springsteen’s turbulent family life and artistic struggles.

The trailer crescendos with White performing Born to Run, drenched in sweat under arena lights – a stark contrast to Nebraska’s stripped-down melancholy.

With Springsteen’s blessing and filming in authentic New Jersey locations, Deliver Me From Nowhere promises to be more than a standard music biopic.

It’s a meditation on artistic integrity, due in theatres October 24 – just in time for awards season.