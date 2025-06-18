Nintendo Just Revealed Donkey Kong Bananza’s Surprise Co-Star — and It’s a Young Pauline

In today’s Nintendo Direct, Donkey Kong Bananza took centre stage — and it turns out the big guy’s not going it alone.

Nintendo confirmed that Pauline will join the action as a playable character in two-player co-op mode.

Interestingly, this isn’t the glam Mayor Pauline from Super Mario Odyssey (2017), nor the damsel-in-distress from the original Donkey Kong arcade game.

This version is noticeably younger, which has already kicked off fan speculation that Bananza could be some kind of prequel — though Nintendo hasn’t confirmed that bit just yet.

Also confirmed in the Direct: a return of classic Donkey Kong Country characters, new powers for DK, and a few gameplay mechanics that nod to retro roots while promising a fresh take.

No solid release date yet, but Bananza is shaping up to be a love letter to long-time DK fans — with a few curveballs thrown in for good measure.

Here’s what else happened today:

Nintendo gave us a better look at Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, finally confirming a 2025 release window.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was announced, this time with Zelda as the playable protagonist.

A remake of Dragon Quest III and news of Dragon Quest I & II remakes coming in 2025 had JRPG fans buzzing.

And yes — Stray is officially coming to Switch this year.

All in all, one of the juiciest Directs in recent memory.