Nintendo launches its own blockbuster Cinematic Universe

The games you love are coming to a theatre near you.

Get ready for your ticket to the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond. Nintendo is officially building its own cinematic universe, promising a “consistent release” of films following the monumental success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Company president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed the strategy, revealing a framework already in motion.

The slate includes the confirmed sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, for 2026 and a live-action Legend of Zelda film beginning production this week.

With at least two more unannounced projects in development, the gaming giant is diving deep into Hollywood.

Crucially, Nintendo will maintain creative control, with iconic creator Shigeru Miyamoto co-producing each project to ensure authenticity.

This ambitious expansion, leveraging its vast library of beloved characters, signals a new era where Nintendo’s worlds are not just played but fully experienced on the big screen.