GTA 6 Delayed Again, Now Dropping in November 2026

Grand Theft Auto VI is going to make fans wait a little longer.

Rockstar and Take-Two announced today that the game’s release has been pushed back to November 19, 2026.

The delay comes as part of Take-Two’s second-quarter earnings update, with the company saying the extra time will allow Rockstar to “finish the game with the high level of polish players expect and deserve.”

CEO Strauss Zelnick added that Rockstar has the company’s full support and promised the final product will be an “unrivalled blockbuster entertainment experience.”

GTA 6 was originally slated for fall 2025, before being delayed to May 2026, also for quality reasons.

Speaking to IGN earlier this year, Zelnick explained, “It’s… it’s all of 2025. We’ve had more time to develop the title. And so we are getting closer to the release. We are grateful that it is still within the same fiscal year. And mostly we’re grateful to Rockstar for constantly seeking perfection.”

While delays are nothing new for Rockstar, the news has sparked mixed reactions online.

Hardcore fans are waiting patiently, while others are venting their frustration at another year-long wait.

Either way, it looks like Grand Theft Auto 6 won’t be hitting consoles or PC until late next year, so maybe it’s time to replay GTA 5 one more time.