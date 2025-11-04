Soulja Boy’s new console hits a legal snag

Another console!?

Rapper and serial gaming entrepreneur Soulja Boy is back in the console arena with the launch of the ‘SouljaGame Flip,’ which he touts as the “ultimate handheld.”

Promising a sleek design and a robust library for $436.50, the move seems like a bold play in a competitive market.

However, the launch has been clouded by accusations of intellectual theft.

Retro hardware company Retroid has publicly stated that the SouljaGame Flip is nothing more than a rebranded version of their own Retroid Pocket Flip 2, alleging that Soulja Boy is selling it without permission for more than double the original price.

This is not the rapper’s first controversial foray into gaming; past ventures have included unsubstantiated claims of owning Atari and a legal skirmish with Nintendo.

As of now, Soulja Boy remains silent, leaving the gaming community to wonder if this is a revolution or a repeat.