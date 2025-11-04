Jonathan Bailey named People’s ‘Sexiest Man of the Year’ — taking over from John Krasinski

Jonathan Bailey has been crowned People magazine’s Sexiest Man of the Year, and the British actor celebrated the news on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

The honour comes on the back of a big year for Bailey, with roles in Wicked: For Good and Jurassic World Rebirth.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime,” Bailey told Fallon, adding that keeping the news under wraps ahead of the announcement wasn’t as tricky as he expected. “I went away with some friends just before the Wicked press tour, and I was like, ‘Guys… I’m the sexiest man alive.’ And they were like, ‘Yeah, yeah, do your affirmations.’”

Fallon also poked fun at Bailey’s reputation as “the Internet’s boyfriend,” joking about fans casting him as the next James Bond or Batman. Bailey quipped back: “Only if you’re by my side… Will you be my Moneypenny?”

On top of the glamour, Bailey opened up about Wicked: For Good, which hits cinemas on November 21. “It’s like these extraordinary people who are utilising a lifetime of craft,” he said of the musical sequel, praising director Jon M. Chu. The film also stars Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

In his cover story for People, Bailey shared more personal touches, from his first celebrity crush (Prince Eric) to what moves him to tears, citing both family milestones and the emotional weight of his own performances.

Bailey’s year just keeps getting bigger, and with Wicked: For Good and his new People title, it looks set to be a major 2025 for the actor.