Jeff Goldblum Drops Star-Studded Album ‘Still Blooming’ Featuring ‘Wicked’ Co-Stars

Goldblum says the collab on his new album is ‘Jeffana’

The Wicked star and jazz aficionado Jeff Goldblum has just released his vibrant new album, Still Blooming, packed with A-list collaborations.

The Jurassic Park actor, who plays the Wonderful Wizard of Oz in the adaptation of Wicked, teamed up once again with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra for this record.

Among the standout features are his Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, alongside other powerhouse talents like Scarlett Johansson and Maiya Sykes.

Grande lends her vocals to the dreamy track ‘I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do)’, which Goldblum proudly announced on Instagram, dubbing their collaboration “Jeffiana.”

Goldblum’s latest project is a love letter to jazz and the Great American Songbook, blending timeless standards with fresh, dynamic performances.

The album also includes a heartfelt duet with Cynthia Erivo on ‘We’ll Meet Again,’ which the actor described as a reunion with his “wickedly talented colleague and dearest friend.”

According to a press release, Still Blooming bridges jazz and pop culture, with Goldblum serving as the charismatic host for his incredibly gifted guests.

The album is now available to stream on all major platforms, offering fans a delightful mix of nostalgia and modern flair.