Neil Young Takes Aim at Elon Musk in Fiery New Song

“If You’re a Fascist, Get a Tesla”

Neil Young delivered a fiery performance at the ‘Light Up The Blues’ charity show last weekend, debuting a politically charged new song seemingly titled ‘Let’s Roll Again’.

The track took aim at Elon Musk’s Tesla, with lyrics like, “If you’re a fascist, get a Tesla / If you’re a democrat, taste your freedom.”

The song also critiqued America’s lag in clean energy compared to China, urging, “Come on America, let’s get in the race.”

Young punctuated the performance with a blistering harmonica solo, proving he hasn’t lost his edge.

Fans were treated to another rarity as Young dusted off ‘Ordinary People’ for the first time since 1989, delivering an epic 18-minute rendition.

The set also included ‘Big Box’ and a closing run of ‘Human Highway’ and ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’, the latter featuring a surprise appearance by former CSNY bandmate Stephen Stills.

The two later reunited for a rendition of Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’, capping off a night of nostalgia and protest.

Young’s politically charged performances come ahead of his Love Earth tour, though he’s voiced concerns about potential re-entry issues to the U.S. due to his outspoken criticism of the Trump administration.