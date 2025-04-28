Trapt’s Chris Taylor Brown blames ‘Cancel Culture’ for venues axing the band

From MAGA rants to makeshift stages, the band’s comeback hits another wall

Trapt’s Chris Taylor Brown is doubling down against “cancel culture” after four venues abruptly dropped the band from their acoustic tour—forcing a DIY last-minute show in Pittsburgh.

The Headstrong rockers scrambled to erect a plywood stage at The Building for Arts and Culture, stocking Bud Lights and White Claws for fans.

Brown blamed “trolls” for dredging up past controversies, including his 2020 Twitter suspension for defending statutory rape (which he called a “bad taste joke”) and inviting Proud Boys to shows.

Despite claiming “35 of 39 venues stood firm,” Trapt’s booking woes aren’t new. They were axed from Powerman 5000’s 2025 tour and Louder Than Life festival, with critics citing Brown’s MAGA rants and COVID-era scandals.

While Brown insists the band has “moved on,” social media isn’t buying it—mocking Trapt as a “one-hit wonder playing to broom closets”.