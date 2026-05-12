Aizen builds a rock band from scratch, one raw take at a time

No second chances, no polish, just pure bleeding impulse.

Aizen does not make music the way the world expects.

After years in dissolving bands, swapping bass for guitar and then guitar for vocals, he realised the group he truly wanted never existed. So he built it alone.

His solo home recording project envisions a fictional eight-member rock band, with every released track positioned as a “demo.”

That conceptual backbone turns Personal Hell 2’s lead single, ‘illill,’ from a simple song into a manifesto.

Recorded and mixed in a private room with minimal takes, ‘illill’ wears its roughness like armour. There is no sterile overproduction here.

Instead, Aizen preserves a demo-like urgency that mirrors his broader philosophy, which holds that music is not a commodity but a living process.

The track unfolds linearly, composed in real time as each layer is laid down. You can hear that spontaneity.

Guitars crash in at odd angles, vocals feel like first take confessions, and the rhythm shifts with the unpredictability of someone discovering the song as they make it.

What is remarkable is how ‘illill’ synthesises wildly different inspirations. Aizen cites Chinese Beijing Opera, known as Jingju, along with Higher Brothers and Turnstile.

Strangely, it all works. There is a theatrical, almost percussive lilt in the vocal phrasing that recalls opera’s sharp articulations.

The beat leans into the playful, elastic bounce of Higher Brothers’ trap-infused hip hop, while the distorted guitar surges carry Turnstile’s hardcore adjacent energy.

The song should not cohere, yet it does. It feels messy, vital, and entirely its own thing.

Lyrically, Aizen avoids fixed messages. He intentionally leaves voids or blank spaces, using the song to express states of mind that words alone cannot capture.

The title ‘illill’ feels deliberately cryptic, maybe a stutter, maybe a scream, maybe both.

Within the Personal Hell project, which releases 44 songs over 11 months in real time, this track documents a specific, fleeting emotional snapshot. It is not polished perfection. It is a blueprint.

Aizen ultimately plans to scale this project into a physical eight-member band called 愛染, at which point he will rerecord these demos as finished works.

But hearing ‘illill,’ you have to wonder why he would wait. The demo is already the statement. And that is the point.

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